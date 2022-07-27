Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.