GEORGETOWN — Georgetown Alderman and Lions Club Member Mike Scott envisioned three phases of additions to Georgetown’s city park.
A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday for the second phase completed, a new playground that was finished in late spring.
The public is invited to the ribbon cutting to open Lions Play for All Park, within Georgetown’s City Park. The short, informal ceremony will open the new playground area built for children of all abilities.
New features in the playground include a Rock’N Ship, swings, merry-go-round, and musical instrument panels all easily accessed by wheelchair. Dura Play cushioned decking makes play safe. Benches accommodate care givers, and picnic tables make it a great place to bring lunch and enjoy the weather, according to the Lions Club.
The club acknowledges the generosity of Vermilion Healthcare Foundation, The Cadle Foundation, City of Georgetown, Lions District 1-M, matching gifts from Lions Clubs International (Humanitarian Fund), and thousands of donations from caring people.
Scott served as project manager for the playground project and Dennis Davidson was project administrator.
Davidson, also an alderman and club member, said grant funding made it possible to construct the playground on this scale.
He said though it’s not a very big city park, “it’s still very functional.”
“One exceptional thing is it is completely handicapped accessible,” he said of the playground.
Davidson said special education facilities, state /federal representatives and senators, Lions Clubs executives, grant foundation representatives, other major donors, city officials, city workers and staff and city police also have been invited to the ribbon cutting.
The project took more than three years to complete, and overcame covid shutdowns, factory idles, international shipping delays, and finally supplemental, inflated costs due to the delays.
Davidson said the project started out as a local alderman project and became a Lions Club project, where the club as a 501c3 non-profit organization could accept charitable donations.
“We’re quite proud of it,” Davidson said of the playground.
In addition to the playground, another improvement phase was a pickle ball court that the city put in.
With two phases completed, the Georgetown Lions Club is now working on a final phase splash park.
Davidson said they have part of the splash park money raised, but they’re looking for a grant.
