DANVILLE — Demolition of the former bank building at Gilbert and North streets is making way for another new Carle building and leasable retail space with the Carle at the Riverfront project.
According to Carle officials, "One of the key objectives with the Carle at the Riverfront project was to spur economic and community development in Danville to help improve the social determinants of health. This retail center will provide amenities to the Carle at The Riverfront patients, team members and the community."
Plans for the property at the northwest corner of Gilbert and North streets: raze the former bank; construct an eastern building (7,800 square feet) for Carle Medical Supply and Sleep Lab and the southern building (7,800 square feet) for leasable retail.
Tenants (retail or professional space) are being actively pursued, according to Carle officials.
Project completion date is expected to be summer 2023.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. is excited for the retail center.
"I just think it's really exciting to see the extent of the development," Wiliams said of the new Carle campus area.
He said when they first started talking about the project, there was just the main clinic and then possibly a new ambulance facility.
"To see it expand so much is great. It shows they believe in our community, and I'm excited they're making such a big investment," Williams said.
Construction continues at the Carle at the Riverfront site, on Carle's and Christie Clinic's buildings.
The approximately $70 million Carle at the Riverfront will consolidate services now at Carle Danville on Fairchild Street and Carle Danville on Vermilion Street. It will host more than 250 staff.
Christie Clinic at the Riverfront also will consolidate its Danville medical services.
Carle at the Riverfront will consist of medical offices and an ambulatory surgery center on more than 152,000 square feet and 17 acres of land.
