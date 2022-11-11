DANVILLE — A structure fire cost an estimated $250,000 in damages to Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Thursday night, but Jonathon Gibson said he is hopeful the store will reopen for business “fairly soon.”
Danville Fire Department was dispatched to the store on North Vermilion Street at 5:55 p.m. Thursday night, and prior to units’ arrival, witnesses recorded flames blazing through the roof of the building, followed by a small explosion through the roof and the front overhead door on the structure. Fire Chief Don McMasters said the explosion was believed to be from an LP tank BLEVE.
The first units on the scene found heavy black smoke and flames visible through the roof and out the front overhead door. McMasters said the fire was confined mostly to the center section of the building, thanks to the presence of fire walls separating the building into three sections.
McMasters said firefighters made a quick knock down of the bulk of the fire to avoid its spread throughout the entire building, and within 90 minutes, it was completely under control.
No injuries were reported at the incident. Investigation units remained on the scene for several hours after the fire was extinguished. McMasters said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Since the fire was mostly contained to one area of the store, Gibson, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Danville, said there is a “good chance” they will be able to isolate certain areas of the building so they can reopen for business.
“Fairly soon” is still to be determined, he said, which is dependent upon when they can get the fire suppression system back up and running for the building.
Electricity is back on, but Gibson said they are waiting for the gas to be turned back on.
On Friday, Gibson said there was a team working to identify the extent of the smoke, water and roof damage.
Gibson said they are working on both short- and long-term roof repairs, but because the roof was heavily involved in the fire, they may need a structural engineer to identify whether the steel in the roof was compromised. On Friday, they weren’t sure whether it was safe to even get on the roof.
Once the crew finishes assessing the extent of the building’s damage, Gibson said there will be a lot of cleanup work to figure out how much of the merchandise has been damaged and see if anything can be salvaged.
“It is definitely our hope that in much of a shorter time period we’ll at least be able to get part of the building up and going again,” he said.
In the meantime, Gibson said anyone who is in a position to make any financial contributions would be of great help, especially since the ReStore is the main fundraiser that drives everything Habitat does in Danville.
“Every day that we’re closed, we still have all of the expenses, but we don’t have the money coming in,” Gibson said.
Monetary donations can be made out to Habitat for Humanity of Danville and sent to P.O. Box 901, Danville, Ill., 61834.
