Annette Cunningham has been a server for 30 years at Cahill’s Family Pancake House Restaurant.
She was sweating in the morning sun, but there was a little breeze as she served customers outside Friday morning.
“We’ve been learning as we go,” she said smiling about the first week of outdoor dining at the restaurant.
The popular Danville restaurant along Gilbert Street borrowed 10 tables to put outside behind the building, with umbrellas providing some shade.
They moved a cash register outside the back door and have silverware, coffee cups and other items for easy access for the servers.
Cahill’s was busy with curbside pickups initially under the Restore Illinois coronavirus plan, but when Indiana opened up, business slowed down, Cunningham said.
They’ve been busy again with the first week of outdoor dining in Illinois, staring May 29, seeing all outside tables fill up.
She said they’re doing the best they can under the circumstances.
“We’ve been tweaking as we go,” Cunningham said, about making operations run smoothly.
Cahill’s temporary hours are 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cunningham said she has extra sunscreen ready as she serves people outside in the hot sun.
“I miss it,” she said about normal operations and seeing customers inside the restaurant.
The servers say their customers are like family. Loyal customers have continued to eat outside.
Tammy Woods of Danville was one customer enjoying her breakfast outside Friday morning.
“I like it. It’s fresh air and different,” she said.
She said she’s eaten outside at a couple restaurants this week and all the staff have been friendly.
Further north in Danville, Gilbert Street Cafe also had tables full of people eating breakfast Friday morning.
The restaurant recently opened, after having been the Village Garden restaurant.
Gilbert Street Cafe owner Agron Selimi, who has owned the building for more than 20 years as the Village Garden owners leased it and allowed the lease to expire, also owns Urbana Garden Family Restaurant in Urbana.
“We’ve always been big fans of this location,” Selimi said.
They moved 19 tables outside, with some now under a canopy tent.
This is about half the tables and booths they have inside the renovated restaurant.
The restaurant’s temporary hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“It’s still a long day,” Selimi said.
“For the limitations we have, the response has been great,” Selimi added.
He said breakfast and lunch times have been the busiest.
Servers wear masks, the restaurant is following social distancing as much as it can, and they sanitize door knobs and everything more so right now. He said they’ll continue to follow the state guidelines.
They planned to open the restaurant in March with a lot more employees, but currently have 12 employees.
Selimi said the restaurant’s menu includes customer’s favorite skillets and walleye.
They also have fresh fruit, fresh-squeezed orange juice and fresh beef, not frozen meats, he said. The inside salad bar sits empty.
“We’re just making the most of whatever we can,” Selimi said.
He said positive aspects about the situation include slowly building the restaurant’s staff and getting them trained. With limited seating, there’s not as many customers right now.
Customer Sandy Calhoun of Danville who was drinking coffee at Gilbert Street Cafe Friday morning said she also ate at Cahill’s on Thursday.
She said it’s nice to sit outside at a restaurant instead of eating in your car or staying at home all the time.
“I love it,” she said about the outdoor dining experience.
As local residents have enjoyed getting out of the house to eat at their favorite restaurants again in Vermilion County, albeit for outside dining, the businesses in return have enjoyed seeing their customers again.
Restaurants and bars, which didn’t already have outdoor areas, have used part of their parking lots, sidewalks, patios or whatever area possible to create outdoor dining for customers.
“It’s going great. It’s going really good,” said Amanda Wagoner, a server with Rich’s Family Restaurant in Tilton, about the first week of dining in Illinois under the Phase 3 coronavirus pandemic reopening plan.
She was busy during a morning earlier this week taking out orders.
Wagoner said outside dining, compared to the curbside orders the restaurant had been taking, “kind of doubled business.”
She said people were ready to “drink their coffee and socialize” at restaurants again.
Rich’s restaurant in Tilton has a tent, moved some tables and chairs from inside to the outside in their parking lot and added more tables too.
There are about 15 tables, with some under the canopy in the shade and some smaller tables with chairs for people in the warm sunshine.
Temporary hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wagoner said employees get there at 8 a.m. to set up, and they have customers waiting at around 8:30 a.m. ready for their coffee and breakfast.
The restaurant can see every table full at lunch time.
Wagoner said families also are coming after work for dinner.
“People are excited,” she said about the outdoor dining options and eating with friends again.
She said it’s one of the small things that you didn’t really appreciate until it was gone.
