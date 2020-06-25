DANVILLE — Another restaurant from a family that already has three other restaurants in Vermilion and Champaign counties will be opening on Monday.
Ela’s Eatery will open in the former Wendy’s restaurant site at 1111 E. Voorhies St. Hours will be 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lindi Adili is opening the restaurant. Adili is the son-in-law of Rich Imeri. The family owns the restaurants Rich’s Deluxe Restaurant in downtown Danville and Rich’s Family Restaurants in Tilton and Ogden. Adili and a brother-in-law have been running the Ogden restaurant for seven years.
The new Danville restaurant is named after Adili’s daughter, Ela.
“It will have the same menu like Ogden and (the others) with a different name,” Adili said.
There will be breakfast, lunch and also dinner plates, he said.
He said they will have daily specials as well.
Indoor dining will start with limited capacity, according to Illinois COVID-19 guidelines.
“We’ll try to do our best to keep distance and keep people safe,” he said.
They also will have online and phone ordering for pick up.
Adili said they will have a soft opening only for family members and some other invited guests this weekend.
He said they decided to come up with this restaurant and try this location since there’s limited restaurants on that side of Danville.
There also are factories, other businesses and residential neighborhoods in that area, he added, about wanting to serve that part of the city.
“We thought this area of Danville needs one,” he said of another family-style restaurant.
