The City of Danville Public Works announced it will be allowing residents to haul storm debris out to its yard waste site at no charge.
Residents must stop by the Public Works facility at 1155 E. Voorhees to receive a ticket for the yard waste site.
Available drop-off dates for yard waste will be as follows…
• Monday, July 3 — 7 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, July 4 — Closed.
• Wednesday, July 5–Thursday, July 6 — 7 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
• Friday, July 7-Sunday, July 8 — Closed.
• Monday, July 9–Thursday, July 13 — 7 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
The site does shut down from noon to 1 p.m. each day for lunch. The attendant will not be at the site and gates will be locked.
The yard waste site will not take any debris without a ticket from the Public Works facility.
If you have any questions, call the Public Works office at 217-431-2288.
