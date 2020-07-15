DANVILLE — Since it went live the last week in January, the city’s Report It! app has seen about 600 reports from citizens come in.
The three main issues people are reporting to see resolution with in the last six months — pot holes, alley gradings and blight issues in their neighborhoods, such as tall grass and weeds.
“Those are the three primary top issues,” said Geographic Information System (GIS) Coordinator Adam Aull, who put together the app.
There are other issues that get reported too such as illegal dumping, as was reported on Fera Street on Tuesday, exterior maintenance on North Jackson and North Vermilion streets, damaged curb or gutter at Sherman and Voorhees streets, offensive property on Griggs Street, dangerous tree over the road on South Jefferson Street and unsecured structure on Harmon Street, all reported last week.
“I believe it’s been going really well,” Aull said of the app.
City officials have been seeing lots of reports come in through the app, but residents also still report issues by telephone too.
Aull said the majority of reports are coming directory through the app.
“That was one of the goals with Report It!,” he said.
He said it creates a virtual space online where citizens can report issues without taking time to try to find the right city department, person and contact information. They can just go to the app, choose their category of problem, location and submit it.
“We’ve had hundreds come in in the last six months,” Aull said. “That is a lot of phone time that we have eliminated. We have given back time to our employees to handle other issues that they have in their limited daily work schedule to tend to, by providing this app.”
He said the cases go straight to the manager and are sent to staff. The citizens also can view the status of the case.
For example, with the pot holes, each of the case managers identify the pot holes by work zone where equipment and crews are assigned. The list is then given to the work crew. When the pot hole has been filled in, the report is closed out and the mark on the city app map turns green to show it’s been completed.
City inspectors also have work zones.
“They’ve been working out their own workloads. They have a work flow. It’s been working really well,” Aull said.
He doesn’t have an average time reports are being resolved, however, with some easier to address more quickly than others with city manpower, equipment and resources.
Aull works behind the scenes on the app to enhancement it to make it as efficient as possible.
That includes making sure managers are able to get timely reports sent to them and that they’re not dropping any reports.
Aull said they don’t want any reports to get lost in the system.
Last week the database itself was running a little bit slow and Aull found the issue was with one of the input sources and he changed the configuration.
A process that had taken about 30 minutes was now taking about five.
He said it involved more enhancements to make it run “cleaner and leaner.”
“That’s to be expected when doing a homegrown and in-house built system,” he added.
This week he’s been working on the code to enhance it a little bit more.
The city saved about $10,000 to $11,000 annually doing the app in house and replacing the Our Danville app.
Aull said he thinks it’s worthwhile.
“I think we’re getting a similar level of use as with Our Danville,” he said. “This was a good direction to go in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.