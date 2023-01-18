WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL) released the following statement announcing her assignment to the House Committee on Agriculture:
“I am honored to announce that I have been selected to serve a second term on the House Committee on Agriculture. As one of the few family farmers left in Congress, I look forward to bringing a level of expertise and experience to the committee as we draft a Farm Bill to serve the needs of production agriculture and fight for the farmers who feed America. The House Committee on Agriculture handles issues that are vital to the people of Illinois’ 15th Congressional District and I would like to thank Chairman GT Thompson for his continued leadership on this committee. I am ready to get to work.”
