Vermilion County residents who, due to a disability, are unable to appear in person to register to vote may contact the Vermilion County Clerk’s Voter Registration Department at 217-554-1911 for assistance.
The office can arrange for in-home registration services. Registration forms are also available by mail or may be printed from the county clerk’s website www.vercounty.org.
Paperless online voter registration is also available on the same website under “County Clerk,” “Voter Information,” “Online Voter Registration.”
The last day for Vermilion County residents to register to vote or file changes of name or address prior to the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election under traditional Illinois voter registration is Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Grace Period registration and voting will be conducted in person at the county clerk’s office from Oct. 12 through Nov. 8. Grace period registration requires two forms of identification, at least one of which includes a correct current address.
Illinois law provides for early voting and vote by mail for all registered voters, without the need to specify a reason for doing so.
Those who wish to vote by mail may request an application from the county clerk’s office as soon as possible. A paperless online application for an early ballot is also available on the website. The last day in which a ballot may be mailed to a voter is Thursday, Nov. 3.
In-person early voting is available at the County Voting Center beginning Thursday, Sept. 29 through Monday, Nov. 7.
Voting aids and assistance in marking the ballot are provided in all Vermilion County polling locations. In addition, special voting equipment designed to meet the needs of physically challenged voters is available in every polling place.
For further information about voting by mail, early voting, and the FVT-TS, call Carrie Wilson, supervisor of elections, at 217-554-1911 or email ccelections@vercountyil.gov.
