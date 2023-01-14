Vermilion County Regional Superintendent of Schools Aaron Hird on Thursday certified and filed with the Vermilion County Clerk’s office the County School Facilites Sales Tax referendum question to be on the April 4 ballot.
Hird received directives from school boards in the county which have approved bringing the referendum back to voters after its failed twice since 2018.
A law enacted in 2007 allows school districts representing 51 percent or more of a county’s student population to seek approval to assess an Illinois County School Facility Tax of up to 1 percent.
Vermilion County has 10 school districts outside Danville.
The other county school districts don’t need Danville’s support because District 118 does not serve the majority of the students in the county. Due to a decline in student enrollment in District 118 since 2014, only about 43 percent of the total number of students in Vermilion County attends District 118.
D118 still would benefit from the tax, however.
The question on the ballot would read: Shall a retailers’ occupation tax and a service occupation tax (commonly referred to as “Sales Tax”) be imposed in Vermilion County at a rate of one (1) percent to be used exclusively for school facility purposes, school resource officers, and mental health professionals?”
A simple majority vote is required for passage.
The 1 percent County School Facilities Sales Tax would see some exemptions: groceries, medicine, vehicles, mobile homes, ATVs/RVs, seed, fertilizer, farm equipment and parts/inputs.
The money can be used by school districts to reduce property tax. The money cannot pay teacher salaries, supplies, books, buses or operating costs. List of allowable items: payoff facility debt and reduce property tax, land acquisition, new school facilities (including athletics), additions and renovations, improve security and safety, architectural planning, parking lots, energy efficiency, durable equipment (non-movable items), fire prevention and life safety, demolition, roof repairs, school resource officers and mental health providers.
