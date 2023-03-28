Actors are set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St., as Red Mask Players presents “The Play That Goes Wrong.”
The show, written in 2012 by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, will continue Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. and April 6, April 7 and April 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults or $18 for seniors and students, and can be purchased by calling 217-442-5858 or online at redmaskplayers.com/reservations. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. The box office will be open 45 minutes prior to each performance.
“We have a really great cast,” Director Darren Kilbury said. “They’re very funny.”
The cast includes:
- Ed Sant – Chris/Inspector Carter
- Jacob Ault – Jonathan/Charles Haversham
- Dave Techtow – Robert/Thomas Colleymoore
- Darren Kilbury – Dennis (Perkins)
- Sidnee Davis – Sandra/Florence Colleymoore
- Jeff Romig – Max/Cecil Haversham/Arthur the Gardener
- Suzy Goben – Annie
- Amanda Brown – Taylor
Lisa Lovelace, president of Red Mask Players and producer/assistant director for the play, said the show is complicating and exciting.
“There’s a lot of technical aspects,” Lovelace said. “It’s probably the most technically challenging show that I’ve ever been involved in, and I’ve been involved on and off in theater for decades.”
She added the audience will be kept on their toes throughout the evening, in a good way. Kilbury agreed.
“It’s a fun show where the set falls apart around this theater group as they’re trying to put on a murder mystery,” he said. “It’s really fun for the audience because you never know when a set piece is going to fall...”
Kilbury, who was a professional comedic actor and director in Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles, said he was in his wheelhouse with this show, and he expects the timing and humor to go over well with the audience.
According to Red Mask’s website, “As the show unfolds, the actors endure one disaster after another. Props are misplaced, lines are forgotten, the set is falling apart and the corpse cannot stay dead. Panicking thespians struggle mightily to reach the final curtain call.”
Those looking for something fun to do, a date night or to just get out of the house are encouraged to attend any of the performances. Kilbury said prior theater knowledge isn’t needed for this show.
“This is a show for anyone,” Kilbury said. “Young (or) old, if you haven’t gone to theater and always thought about it, this is your time.”
Lovelace added that the audience is guaranteed to laugh and have a good time.
“This show is a flat out comedy,” Lovelace said. “Our patrons, and people in general, love comedies. Everybody needs a laugh, right?”
