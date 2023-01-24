DANVILLE — The Red Mask Players latest production is titled “Humble Boy.”
Red Mask Players present Humble Boy, a classical comedy where astrophysics and simmering family tensions come to a boil. All is not well in the Humble Hive. Thirty-five-year-old Felix Humble is a Cambridge astrophysicist in search of a unified field theory. Following the sudden death of his father, Felix returns to his middle England home and his difficult and demanding mother who has gotten rid of all her husband’s belongings, including the bees he kept, and he soon realizes that his search for unity must include his own chaotic home life.
“Rich, original, intelligent, funny and touching” said a review of Humble Boy in the Daily Telegraph.
The cast features veteran area actors Jim Gilmour, Nancy Henderson, Nathan Henderson, Donna Sant, Lisa Strain and Paul Strain.
Humble Boy is directed by Amanda France.
Show dates: Jan. 27-29 and Feb. 3-5 at the Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at www.redmaskplayers.com or by calling 217-442-5858.
Humble Boy is intended for mature audiences only and is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.