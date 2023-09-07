Red Mask Players will hold auditions for “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” by Christopher Durang at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 and Sept 12.
This laugh-out-loud comedy won a Tony Award for Best Play.
The play is about middle-aged siblings, Vanya and Sonia, who lead a listless life in their old family home. Their movie star sister, Masha, arrives unexpectedly with her boy toy, Spike.
The family is launched into a rollicking weekend of one-upmanship, exposed nerves, costumes, and fortune telling.
With wit and absurdity, Durang blends boredom and disappointment with the modern-day toils and troubles of celebrity, social networking, and aging.
Red Mask is looking to cast two men and four women.
Vanya is in his 50s and resigned to his life, more or less, at least compared to Sonia. He happens to be gay. Sonia is his adopted sister, in her 50s.
She is discontent, regretful and can be mercurial in temperament.
Masha, also in her 50s, is a glamorous and successful actress, who shows up with a younger companion.
Spike is an aspiring actor, 29 years old or younger, who is fit, friendly and self-absorbed.
Rounding out the cast is Nina from next door and Cassandra, the cleaning lady.
Nina is in her early 20s, lovely, and starstruck by Masha.
Cassandra can be any age. In addition to her cleaning duties, she predicts the future and dabbles with a little voodoo.
Darren Kilbury is directing this production for Red Mask Players. He directed (and starred in) “The Play that Goes Wrong” in the spring.
Auditions will consist of reading from sides. A copy of the script will be available at the Danville Public Library.
Auditions will take place at the Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St. in Danville.
For more information, email redmaskplayersboard@gmail.com.
