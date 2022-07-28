American Red Cross volunteers responded to seven home fires in Central Illinois between July 18 and July 25. Volunteers responded to incidents in Danville, Hammond, Peoria, Washburn and Watseka.
The Red Cross provided assistance to 18 individuals, through supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of physical and mental health services and one-on-one support as the families involved work through next steps after experiencing a home fire.
If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, call the dispatch line: (877) 597-0747.
The new and improved Red Cross Emergency app can also be downloaded for detailed home fire prevention and safety tips.
Compatible with Apple Watch and Android wearable devices, search “American Red Cross” in app stores or go to redcross.org/apps.
Home fires are the most frequent disaster and claim seven lives every day in the U.S.
Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50 percent.
To help protect your household, test your smoke alarms each month and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information.
