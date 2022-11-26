American Red Cross volunteers responded to six home fires in Danville, Champaign, Gibson City, Glasford, Pekin and Washington in the past week and provided assistance to 14 individuals, through supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support.
If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, please call our dispatch line: (877) 597-0747. Home fires are the most frequent disaster and claim seven lives every day in the U.S. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50 percent.
Download the Red Cross Emergency app for detailed home fire prevention and safety tips. Visit redcross.org/apps or search “American Red Cross” in app stores to download the app, which is compatible with Apple Watch and Android wearable devices.
If you would like to help people affected by home fires and other disasters, please visit redcross.org/volunteer to sign up as a Red Cross disaster volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.