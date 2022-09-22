American Red Cross volunteers responded to five home fires in central Illinois in the past week and provided assistance to 13 individuals, through supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support.
Volunteers responded to fires in Chillicothe, Clinton, Danville, Minonk and Peoria.
If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, call the dispatch line: (877) 597-0747.
Home fires are the most frequent disaster and claim seven lives every day in the U.S. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50 percent. To help protect your household, test your smoke alarms each month and practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information.
Download the Red Cross Emergency app for detailed home fire prevention and safety tips. Visit redcross.org/apps or search “American Red Cross” in app stores to download the app, which is compatible with Apple Watch and Android wearable devices.
Volunteers Needed
Disaster volunteers help provide assistance to individuals and families impacted by home fires and other disasters. Approximately 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce is made up of volunteers. Opportunities are available, now. Visit redcross.org/volunteer to join the team as a volunteer!
