URBANA – On Aug. 23 a federal jury returned a guilty verdict against Artez L. Johnson, 38, of Rantoul, for possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Johnson was convicted following a jury trial in front of United States District Judge Colin s. Bruce.
During the trial, the government presented evidence establishing that on Feb. 20, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of Johnson’s car near the intersection of Maplewood and Grove Avenue in Rantoul. After Johnson – who was driving – got out of the car, Rantoul police officers noticed a small bag of suspected cocaine on the driver’s seat. Officers searched the car and located approximately 330 grams of methamphetamine ice packed in three Ziploc bags in the center console. Johnson said the methamphetamine belonged to him but claimed it was for personal use.
The government presented additional evidence showing that Johnson had been dealing methamphetamine for several months before the traffic stop and that 330 grams is a distribution amount, not a personal use amount.
The statutory penalty for possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine is not less than 10 years or more than life imprisonment.
The case investigation was conducted by the Rantoul Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Timothy Sullivan and Rachel Ritzer represented the government in the prosecution.
