RANTOUL — The Rantoul Village Board Tuesday night tabled acting on a notice of resignation by Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer, and former Danville mayor, after he was arrested following a domestic battery incident Monday.
Rantoul officials said they wanted all information and facts about the incident before making a decision and acting on Eisenhauer's submitted resignation.
Rantoul Mayor Charles Smith placed Eisenhauer on administrative leave following Eisenhauer's arrest. Smith said the administrative leave will stay in place until the board acts on Eisenhauer's resignation notice at a later date.
Eisenhauer, 58, was arrested after an incident at his Rantoul home, and charged with counts of domestic battery, physical contact and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Another court date for later this month was set in Champaign County.
Eisenhauer served as Danville mayor for 15-and-a-half years before resigning from his final term early in 2018 for the Rantoul position.
