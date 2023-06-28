RANKIN — Two Paxton teens and a third person, not yet identified, died in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday night in Rankin.
The accident claimed the lives of Joseph D. Stallone, 19, and Keegynn L. Martinek, 17, both of Paxton.
The other driver in the Toyota also is deceased and pending identification and notification of next of kin, according to Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden.
McFadden stated the accident occurred on State Route 49 at 3550 North Rd., in Rankin.
Autopsies are scheduled for this week.
According to Illinois State Police at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Troop 7 units were on the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 49 at Vermilion County Road 3550 North. Northbound and southbound traffic on Route 49 was detoured until the roadway was reopened Wednesday morning.
The Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate the accident.
