DANVILLE — VA Illiana launched its 2023 VA2K event on Tuesday with the unveiling of the monthlong campaign’s fundraising goal in a livestreamed ceremony at the Danville VA Medical Center.
VA’s 13th annual VA2K is a nationwide event aimed at supporting homeless veterans through monetary and in-kind donations while encouraging physical activity in support of whole health and well-being.
VA Illiana has set a fundraising goal of $1,200 and a thermometer to track progress has been installed along the main entrance of the Danville VA Medical Center.
“By offering participants a way to help homeless veterans while also promoting whole health and moving the body, VA2K is a positive event for both the community and VA,” said VA Illiana Acting Executive Director Jon Beidelschies. “We are excited to be bringing this event back into our community as we begin what I know will be a robust month of fundraising.”
To help area homeless veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as clothing, toiletries, packaged food or bottled water. These donations will be collected and distributed to local homeless veterans. Since 2011, more than $3 million in donations of these type have been raised nationally to help homeless veterans.
Monetary and in-kind donations in support of VA2K can be dropped off at VA Illiana’s Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) located in Building 104 at the Danville VA Medical Center from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Monetary donations can also be made online (Select the Homeless Veterans Fund) or by contacting CDCE at VHADANVouluntaryAdmin@va.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.