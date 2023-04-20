Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy with rain and thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.