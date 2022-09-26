The City of Danville announced Norfolk Southern Railroad will temporarily close several street crossings along the Norfolk Southern Railroad for construction maintenance on Tuesday.
The following street crossings will be closed to traffic while the crossings are being prepared for upgraded rail maintenance:
- Voorhees Street
- Pries Street
- Bowman Avenue
- Martin Street
- Williams Street
- Van Buren Street
- Main Street Illinois 136
- South Street
- Third Street
The work may extend across several of the crossings at one time and each is anticipated to last up to two hours.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution around the work zone and choose an alternate route. Detour Signage will be in place during the closures.
