On Tuesday, the Heart and Hands Night Quilters met for the first time this year and celebrated 30 years of quilting together for charity.
Each year, members work together to create quilted blankets for different local organizations, including for patients at OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center and Crosspoint’s domestic violence and transitional shelter. They also make pillowcases, and this year they are trying their hands at quilted bags to donate to the shelter at Crosspoint.
The group meets at 4:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, except for July and December, at Danville Public Library to discuss progress on their yearly projects and show off their own individual projects. They also have a segment each month dedicated to learning something new. This month, Vice President Sue Barr taught members how to hand-sew a binding.
Anyone who would like to join is welcome to attend two meetings, but must pay dues after the second attendance. Dues are $20 per year.
Heart and Hands Night Quilters was established in 1992 by Janice Elwell, who wanted to help teach her friends Barr and Cindy Jaeger the art of quilting.
“They both wanted to learn how to quilt,” Elwell said. “I was in a day group, and they were working, so they couldn’t go during the day … they kept saying they needed to learn how to quilt, and I said I just have to start one at night, so we did.”
She said eight others joined her for the first meeting, which she held in her home.
“The next month, I think we had 12, and then it went up to 20, and you can’t do that in your home,” Elwell said, adding how the group had to find a bigger space to meet.
Jaeger, who has been the group’s president for the past 20 years, said the group has 27 members this year, which is an increase from 22 members in 2022.
Some members are newer to the group, like Peggy Cornelius, who said she’s been a member for the past two to three years. She said she has previously been a member of three other local quilting groups, and then decided to join Heart and Hands.
Other members, like Mair Venute, have been with the group for almost 20 years.
Venute, who jokingly described herself as the troublemaker of the group, said communicating with her friends is one of her favorite parts of being a member.
“We’re a very close group, and we see each other outside of the quilting, but when you have the common interest, it makes it pretty great,” she said.
Along with being able to pursue their hobbies, the members also enjoy the ability to give back through their donated creations.
“We just like to share the love,” Barr said. “It’s what we do.”
