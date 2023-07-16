The Vermilion County Museum Society announced the winners of the 40th Midwest Heritage Quilt Show.
This year’s show, sponsored by Threads of Time Creative Sewing & Retreat Center, received 62 entries. E & B Gifts & Awards is donating ribbons for the winners and participants.
This year’s Best of Show winner is: Julie Lambert, New York Beauty, Pieced.
First Place winners are: Betty Blanton, Joy of Christmas, Household; Betty Blanton, Glorious Leaves, Panels; Janice Elwell, Purple Pasion, Lap Quilts; Cindy Jaeger, Veteran’s Quilt, Lap Quilts; Cindy Jaeger Christmas Wreath, Pieced, Bonnie Johnson, Big Curvy Bag Quilt, Clothing/Purses; Julie Lambert, Shining Star, Pieced; Ellen Monson, Lady Tulip, Pieced; Ellen Monson, Tequila Lime, Pieced; Debbie Derr Weaver, King Sized Quilt for Barbie, Pieced; Anna Zimmerman, Prairie Rhapsody, Pieced; Anna Zimmerman, Gathering Spring Beauties for Lindsay, Wall Hangings.
Second Place winners are: Sue Barr, Singular Sensations, Lap Quilts; Judy Bodine, Crazy Quilt, Machine Embroidery; Janice Elwell, Amazing Grace, Panels; Susan Garrison. Starry Night, Wall Hangings; Marge Houghland, Grand Central, Wall Hangings; Pam Johnson, Stomping Ground, Lap Quilts; Janice Lane, The Old Becomes New, Lap Quilts; Mark Monson, Lady Tulip’s Chocolate and Cherries, Pieced; Linda L. Preston, Giant Dalia, Pieced; Becky Siddens, Sabrina, Wall Hangings; Becky Siddens, November Night, Panels; Lonna Wagner, Kelsea’s Pinwheels, Pieced; Beth Weber, Fabulous, Pieced; Beth Weber, No Name, Household;
Third Place winners are: Alison Cash, Memories, Moments, & Magnificent Manuscripts, Young Quilter; DeAnn Cash, Vintage Linens, Mixed/Other; Debbie Derr Weaver, Triangle Tango, Pieced.
Honorable Mention winners are: Susan Garrison, O’Linda’s Pie, Wall Hangings; Donna Gash, My Hurrah Quilt, Mixed/Other; Candice Holt, Happy Fall, Lap Quilts; Linda Kyger, Grandmother’s Flower Garden, Pieced; Winifred Reid, Twister Menagerie, Pieced; Jan Wilson, Not Named, Mixed/Other.
The quilts will be on display at the Museum the entire month of July during regular hours of Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Regular door fees for the quilt show are: Adult – $5.00; Children 17 and under are free. For more information, contact Museum personnel at 217-442-2922, or visit the website at www.vermilioncountymuseum.org.
