Doug Quick, retired TV weathercaster/news anchor, broadcaster, author and museum curator has been named Illinois Broadcasters Association’s 2022 W. Russell Withers Jr. Downstate Broadcast Pioneer.Quick’s resume includes a 40-year career as commercial and industrial video voiceover talent, an author (Pictures on the Prairie: The First Ten Years of Mid-Illinois Television History) and created an online museum, Central Illinois’ On-Line Broadcast Museum where he continues to be the curator at dougquick.com.