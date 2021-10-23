DANA, Ind. — The Ernie Pyle World War II Museum will host an author’s panel to discuss the lives and work of several war correspondents on Saturday, Nov. 6.
Ray Boomhower, who recently released his latest book, “Richard Tregaskis: Reporting under Fire from Guadalcanal to Vietnam,” and Owen Johnson, author of “At Home with Ernie Pyle,” will talk about those and other WWII correspondents and take questions from the audience. Friends of Ernie Pyle Board president Steve Key will serve as moderator.
The event will be held at the Helt Township Fire Department building in Dana. It will start at 11 a.m. and finish at 12:30 p.m. Boomhower and Johnson have agreed to sign books after the event that people decide to purchase. The author’s selections will make fine gifts for one’s history-loving family or friends.
The author’s panel will be held following the Annual Meeting of the Friends of Ernie Pyle, which begins at 9:30 a.m. on that Saturday.
The museum will be open that weekend, so anyone attending the panel can easily tour the museum and birthplace of Ernie Pyle following the event. Admission is free through a contract between The Friends of Ernie Pyle and Helt Township Trustees.
The Friends of Ernie Pyle, a non-profit charitable organization have operated the Dana museum since 2011 – taking over the management after the Indiana Department of Natural Resources made the decision to decommission the historic site. The museum includes the 1851 farmhouse where Ernie was born on Aug. 3, 1900, and two Quonset huts that contain exhibits and theaters that feature the stories written during World War II by Pyle, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his work in 1944.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.