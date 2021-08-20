DANA, Ind. — The Friends of Ernie Pyle Development Fund, Inc., announce Sunday opening hours for the Ernie Pyle World War II Museum located in Dana. For the rest of the season, visitors can see the museum between 1 and 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Its other regular hours our 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
“An addition to our number of guides available to help visitors has allowed us to add the Sunday openings,” said Steve Key, president of the Friends of Ernie Pyle. “Along with our free admission for 2021 made possible by the Helt Township Trustee and Advisory Board, this increases the opportunities for people to learn about Ernie Pyle – a Hoosier icon."
For anyone who can’t make it to Dana for a weekend visit, the Friends of Ernie Pyle will make every effort to accommodate special requests to tour the museum during the week. This would include visits by classrooms. To arrange a special visit, call 317-665-3084 or email president@erniepyle.org.
The museum traditionally ends its season with the marking of Veterans Day, Nov. 11, so Nov. 7 would be the last Sunday of the season.
“We’d love to have the opportunity to expand hours even further in the future, but are dependent upon the number of guides available to keep the Ernie Pyle Museum open during its annual season."
If anyone would like to consider becoming part of the museum’s hourly-paid staff of guides, please email Recruitment Committee chair Becky Holbert at holbert@purdue.edu.
The Friends of Ernie Pyle, a non-profit charitable organization have operated the Dana museum since 2011 – taking over the management after the Indiana Department of Natural Resources made the decision to decommission the historic site. The museum includes the 1851 farmhouse where Ernie was born on Aug. 3, 1900, and two Quonset huts that contain exhibits and theaters that feature the stories written during World War II by Pyle, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his work in 1944.
Pyle died while covering the Pacific Theatre – killed instantly be a Japanese machine gun bullet on Ie Shima, a small island near Okinawa, on April 18, 1945. His columns were so popular among Americans that it was President Harry Truman who informed the nation of Pyle’s death.
