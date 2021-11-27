DANA, Ind. — The Friends of Ernie Pyle will receive $26,400 for exterior restoration of the birthplace of famed Indiana journalist Ernie Pyle. The grant was announced by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs on Nov. 18.
The Elder-Pyle house is among 11 properties awarded funding through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program distributed more than $712,000 in this round of grants.
“Historic structures are some of the most powerful storytellers in Hoosier communities,” Crouch said. “The preservation of historic properties is integral to retelling Indiana’s history to future generations. This funding will help ensure communities can continue their Hoosier tradition and stories for years to come.”
Eligible properties for this grant program must be at least 50 years old and either listed on the register of Indiana historic sites and structures, be listed or eligible for listing to the National Register of Historic Places or be listed as a contributing resource in a National Register District.
The federal Department of the Interior added the Elder-Pyle House to the National Register on Aug. 25. The house is located next to the Ernie Pyle World War II Museum in Pyle’s hometown of Dana. After the National Register announcement, Friends of Ernie Pyle President Steve Key said the group hoped the national designation would open up resources to help with the site’s preservation. The Friends of Ernie Pyle, a non-profit group that maintains the site and promotes Pyle’s legacy, has been saving money for years to afford the needed repairs and restoration. The group was recently assisted by a $39,000-plus donation from the Indiana Department of the American Legion.
“The Friends of Ernie Pyle are thrilled with the news of the Historic Renovation Grant Program funding,” Key said. “This is the last piece of the puzzle to allow us to move forward to restore and preserve the exterior of Ernie Pyle’s birthplace.”
