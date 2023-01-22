Catlin Public Library hosted a Puzzle Day event on Jan. 16 to celebrate the intergenerational day of fun and service.
The library provided 400-piece puzzles between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for a team puzzle race.
Each team was timed. At the end of the day, the group with the fastest time was declared the winner.
Ana Reeves, Elijah Reeves, Sarah Reeves, Malakai Reeves and Nancy Fielden were teamed up and won the puzzle race with a time of 29 minutes.
The library also provided materials to make valentines for veterans as a Day of Service opportunity, snacks, prizes and puzzles for younger kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.