MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Indiana State Police Trooper Alaina Thomen was patrolling Interstate 74.
Trooper Thomen stopped a 2017 Ford F-150 on the eastbound exit ramp from Interstate 74 to Indiana 25 for traveling in excess of 100 mph. The driver of the F-150 was later identified as Keshawn Cotton, 18, from Danville, Ill.
According to a news release from ISP, as Thomen approached the F-150, Cotton fled at a high rate of speed. Thomen pursued the F-150 southbound on Indiana 25 before losing sight of it near Union Street in Waynetown, Ind.
Shortly after losing sight of the F-150, dispatch received a phone call that a vehicle matching the description of the F-150 was at the intersection of Union Street and Centerville Road in Waynetown. Officers quickly converged in the area and located the F-150, which was crashed into a tree and abandoned. Officers on the scene set up a perimeter and later located Cotton. Cotton was safely taken into custody and transported to Montgomery County Jail.
Further investigation revealed Cotton provided Thomen with a false name, and the F-150 was reported stolen from Chicago, Ill.
Cotton’s charges:
- Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony
- Theft of a Vehicle, Level 6 Felony
- False Informing, Class A Misdemeanor
- False Identifying Statement, Class A Misdemeanor
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash, Class B Misdemeanor
- Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor
Thomen was assisted by Troopers from the Lafayette Post, Indiana State Police CSI, Montgomery County Sheriffs Office, Fountain County Sheriff’s Office, Crawfordsville Police Department and Froedges Towing.
All criminal defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.