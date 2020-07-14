Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.