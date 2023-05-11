DANVILLE — Earlier this year, local officials asked the public for their input in a survey on roadway safety needs for a Vermilion County Safety Action Plan.
An open house from 5-7 p.m. May 18 at Carle at The Riverfront, in a first-floor conference room at 516 W. Madison St. in Danville, will give an overview of this input, data and a strategy to reduce and eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries in the community.
Local leaders have been studying existing roadway safety needs throughout Vermilion County and are using the public’s input in developing strategies to improve safety.
Around 70 people are killed or significantly injured in roadway crashes each year in Vermilion County.
The Vermilion County Safety Action Plan will strive to achieve its goal of eliminating roadway deaths by identifying locations with high crash rates, developing potential improvements to increase safety for all users and prioritizing improvements to strategically plan for federal funding opportunities.
The public was asked to help identify behaviors and attitudes that impact roadway safety, identify traveling barriers throughout the community and develop community supported improvements to increase roadway safety for all users.
Danville City Engineer Sam Cole told the Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee Tuesday night that the meeting will be an open house format with an overview of what was discovered, including storyboards on the data and public survey results, and persons to answer questions. There will not be a formal presentation.
Cole said they’ve looked at five years of safety data to help get a handle on where the area’s traffic safety issues are.
He said the plan is to help in trying to pursue locally, Vision Zero, which has been talked about at the federal level. Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all.
“Really, no fatality is acceptable,” Cole said.
Another thing that shocked him, he said, is when the average annual financial impacts of traffic accidents, injuries, and fatalities to Vermilion County are monetized, the social impact of that is $100 million per year.
“I mean that’s massive...,” he said about the losses, injuries and economic impact. It’s something the area needs to really understand better, he said.
The safety action plan is to identify mechanisms to resolve the issues and set the community up to be competitive for federal grants through the Safe Streets and Roads for All program and other safety grants.
Cole said it’s really a win-win to help understand communities better and make the area competitive for safety grants.
In other business, the committee learned Danville Mass Transit is starting to get cost determinations on the underground storage tank replacement, and removal and replacement of the back lot. DMT Director Lisa Beith said they had an employee fall and get hurt, and they’ve blocked off parts of the parking lot.
Aldermen also learned the construction taking place where the fire occurred next to Danville’s Flooring Warehouse, 807 N. Vermilion St., will be warehouse storage space for the flooring business. It’s all permitted and being constructed, Cole reported.
The committee also recommended approving: a Tax Increment Financing District Redevelopment Incentive Program Grant from B & T Martial Arts, Emma Brown and Ryan Thomas, for a roof replacement at 35 N. Vermilion St.
The estimated project cost is $64,220 for a complete re-roof. The grant would be 50 percent reimbursement, to not exceed $32,110, and to be awarded after completion of the project.
The business has been operating for several years, city officials said.
Williams said there are leaks in the building’s roof, and it’s a good building to save. With the roof fixed, the business can continue to provide programs for young people and adults downtown, he added.
“I think this is a good partnership for us,” Williams said.
The committee also recommended: amending Chapter 77 of city code to reflect current traffic-signaled intersections; locations of school-signalized controls; and stop or yield sign locations, including yield signs changed to stop signs at Eastgate Court and frontage roads with the increased traffic coming with the casino; and increasing the professional services agreement for various bridge repairs, Phase 2, by $58,000. The contract with Farnsworth Group would go from $564,000 to $622,000. Cole said the extra costs relate permitting processes and some changes to repair and rehabilitation plans of 10 of the city’s bridges, including joint replacement to ensure their longevity.
