VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a public information meeting will be held on Thursday as an opportunity for the community to learn and ask questions about upcoming safety improvements at the Indiana 63 intersection at Indiana 234, along with bridge work on Indiana 63.
The meeting will be held at the North Vermillion High School cafeteria, located at 5555 N. Falcon Drive in Cayuga, Ind. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Members of the project team will be available to answer community members’ questions during the meeting.
Phase One of this project will start on or after Monday, Aug. 14, near Cayuga. In this phase, the northbound and southbound lanes at the Indiana 63 intersection will be restricted at Indiana 234. The Indiana 63 passing lanes will also be restricted. The driving lanes will be restricted to 11-feet. Signage will direct traffic around the restricted lanes.
In Phase One, work will be happening along Indiana 63, approximately 1000 feet south of the Indiana 234 intersection, and extend north approximately 1,000 feet north of the County Road 600 North intersection. Crews will be making intersection improvements, including turn lanes and performing bridge work. The restrictions are expected to last through the end of November, weather permitting.
This contract was awarded to Milestone Contractors, LP for $8.2 million. The northbound and southbound bridge decks on Indiana 63 will be replaced as part of this project. Crews will be installing slotted left turn lanes, along with right turn lanes at the Indiana 63, Indiana 234 intersection. There will also be a new right turn lane installed at the Indiana 63 intersection with County Road 600 North. These improvements are being implemented to improve the safety in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.