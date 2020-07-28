The Housing Authority of the City of Danville has submitted the application for Georgetown’s Ramey Court demolition project to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Special Application Center.
HACD Executive Director Jaclyn Vinson said they hope to hear something soon from HUD, but have no estimated timeframe.
“We’re patiently waiting on that determination,” Vinson said.
Ramey Court’s 26 units in 13 buildings in Georgetown would be demolished due to physical obsolescence.
This would leave 186 public housing units outside of Danville in Vermilion County.
The demolition application couldn’t proceed until the merger of the city and county housing authorities was fully completed.
As for Phase 2 of demolition at Fair Oaks public housing complex in Danville, Vinson said they’re waiting for the public review period required for release of funds.
They will submit the demolition application in mid-August.
The application and proposal needed review from residents, local government and others.
Vinson reported there were no findings of significant environmental impact.
Phase 2 of housing unit demolitions at Fair Oaks would involve 92 units in 13 buildings.
“(HUD has) six months to make their determination,” Vinson said, but added business is not as usual due to COVID-19.
Six buildings and 57 units were demolished at Fair Oaks last year as a first step to make the housing complex off East Fairchild Street safer and more manageable.
Fair Oaks was reduced to 269 units from 326 with the Phase 1 demolitions. It will be reduced to 177 units with Phase 2 demolition.
Housing authority officials have said this size is suitable for the city and its services.
Vinson said they have the financial ability to take those additional buildings down, and running conservative financials, can afford the reduction of the size due to physical obsolescence of the buildings.
Housing authority capital fund resources will pay for the work.
Housing authority property managers already have met with about 80 families who will have to be relocated. There would be a 120-day relocation period.In other HACD news, U.S. Census officials have contacted the housing authority about having a clinic locally to assist residents in filling out the 2020 U.S. Census. The offered clinic has not been finalized, Vinson said.
The Hope Center also will be partnering with the housing authority and Danville School District 118 in assisting with school registrations.
Laptop computers will be available for use by families in the Community Room at Fair Oaks from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.
