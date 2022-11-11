The Hoopeston Area School Board has scheduled a public hearing on a proposal to issue $9.1 million in self-funded bonds to the district working cash fund on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. with a vote on the issue scheduled for the Dec. 15 board meeting.
According to Superintendent Robert Richardson, a working list of projects for the funds was created and if approved, would be completed.
Included in the list would be:
- Relocating electrical service at the high and middle schools, which would require coordination between an electrical contractor and Ameren at a cost of $190,000.
- Parking lot repair and expansion, estimated at a cost of $750,000.
- Refinishing the middle school gym floor and new bleachers at a bid for $50,000 for the floor and $175,000 for the bleachers.
- Replacing the John Greer boiler with a newer, more efficient one for $250,000.
Research is also being done for other projects such as cameras on all outside entry doors on all school building, possible upgrades for the auditorium lighting and sound systems, a high school gym floor repair including electrical service rerouted and gym wall tuckpointed and a building to house concessions and restrooms on the west side of the athletic complex for multiple seasons.
Richardson added that the bond issue was expected to add 34 cent per $100 assessed valuation to property taxes.
