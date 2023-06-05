VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a public information meeting will be held on Thursday, June 15 as an opportunity for all interested persons to comment on the revised preferred alternative for the Indiana 163 bridge project over Brouilletts Creek.
The meeting will be held at South Vermillion High School, located at 770 Wildcat Drive, Clinton, Ind. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with a formal presentation to begin at 6 p.m. Project team members will be available before and after the presentation to answer questions.
INDOT is proposing a revised preferred alternative due to the community’s comments that expressed concerns regarding the original one-lane preferred alternative presented at the Jan.17 public hearing. Public comments were related to safety concerns, potential economic impacts, increased travel time for motorists, and increased response time for first responders.
The revised preferred alternative will rehabilitate the existing bridge and maintain two travel lanes. The bridge will have two 11-foot-wide travel lanes with 10-inch-wide shoulders. The primary elements of the rehabilitation include increasing the load capacity to HS-15 (27-tons), replacing the bridge deck, replacing all bridge railings and placing riprap at both abutments. The Ind. 163 bridge approaches will have two 11-foot-wide travel lanes, 4.5-foot-wide shoulders, and guardrails.
Written comments may be submitted prior to the public information meeting and within the comment period to Richard Gilyeat, INDOT Project Manager, Crawfordsville District Office, 41 W. 300 North, Crawfordsville, IN 47933 or email: RGilyeat@indot.IN.gov. INDOT requests comments be postmarked by Wednesday, June 30, 2023, to be included as part of the public information meeting record.
With advance notice, INDOT can provide special accommodation for persons with disabilities and/or limited English speaking ability and persons needing auxiliary aids or services such as interpreters, signers, readers or large print.
Should special accommodation be needed, please contact Berry Craig, public involvement specialist, at (270) 705-1640, or email berry.craig@parsons.com.
