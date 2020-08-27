DANVILLE — A prostitution detail in Danville on Tuesday and Wednesday netted several arrests.
The Danville Police Department, in cooperation with the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group, conducted a prostitution detail on the west side of the city due to several complaints received of illegal prostitution occurring in the last few months.
During this two-day prostitution detail, the Danville Police Department arrested 10 suspects for various violations. The following suspects were arrested for the following listed charges during the detail:
— Tricia D. Yeager, 43, arrested and charged with prostitution.
— Starlina M. Greene, 33, arrested and charged with prostitution.
— Gary W. Claywell, 69, arrested and charged with solicitation of a prostitute.
— Jose A. Cardenas Jr., 44, arrested and charged with solicitation of a prostitute and driving while license revoked.
— Gerald W. Brown, 69, arrested and charged with solicitation of a prostitute.
— Lewis W. Cooper, 64, arrested and charged with solicitation of a prostitute.
— Thomas C. Waddell, 61, arrested and charged with solicitation of a prostitute and driving while license revoked.
— Jesse F. Wyer, 68, arrested and charged with solicitation of a prostitute.
— Garry M. Lynn, 74, arrested and charged with solicitation of a prostitute.
— Jiquary T. Walker, 29, arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
— Ryan E. Wright, 39, arrested and charged with walking in the roadway.
Those charged with solicitation of a prostitute were booked and released on a Danville city ordinance violation and given a notice to appear in city court.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
