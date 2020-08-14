DANVILLE — The Danville City Council Tuesday night will hear a casino presentation by Danville Development LLC and consider approving it as the modified operating casino partner.
The resolution affirming the acceptance of the casino operating partner states Thomas C. Wilmot and his immediate family own and control Wilmorite Construction LLC, which formed Danville Development LLC to partner with the original sponsors of Haven Gaming LLC. By June 2020, the Haven Gaming Operating Agreement was restated to formally admit Danville Development LLC as a controlling member of Haven Gaming LLC.
"Under the Haven Gaming Operating Agreement, Danville Development LLC exercised a redemption of the interests held by New Haven Gaming LLC and is dissolving Haven Gaming LLC. The redemption and related dissolution permits Danville Development LLC to proceed with an application for the Danville Gaming License.
"Danville Development LLC is 100 percent controlled by Wilmorite Construction LLC which is 100 percent owned and controlled by Thomas C. Wilmot Sr. and his family..."
Tuesday night will serve as the public hearing pursuant to state statute, for certification of the Danville casino development and casino license applicant; and agenda paperwork states an updated presentation has been delivered to the city with its casino plans and additional community benefits.
Wilmorite reportedly is a family operated development and construction firm that has had ties to the gaming industry, including in New York state.
The 6 p.m. Aug 18 city council meeting will be in person at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St. However, due to the social distancing requirements, only 50 people can be in council chambers. Only the first 12 audience members who arrive will be able to be physically present. Those unable to be present or who wish to stay home for safety reasons may listen to the meeting via YouTube live audio streaming services, with the link provided on the city's website at www.cityofdanville.org. Due to capacity limitations, public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 18.
