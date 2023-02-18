DANVILLE – Project Success of Vermilion County’s Casino Night fundraiser promises to offer an evening of entertainment including multiple chances to win prizes and vacation packages.
The event, which will take place 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Danville Country Club, will feature a disc jockey, appetizers, cash bar and live table action with many familiar casino games
“An outside company comes in and brings the dealers and the tables,” Project Success’ Chief Executive Officer Lucas Seilhymer explained. “They do fundraisers all over the Midwest.”
With the community’s anticipation of the Golden Nugget Casino opening this spring, Project Success decided a casino-themed event would be “a fun, unique activity that we haven’t had yet as a fundraiser,” Seilhymer said.
“We will have classic casino games like blackjack, roulette wheel and a craps table,” he added.
Guests who try their luck at playing the games will win chips that can be used toward chances for prizes, including sports memorabilia, family-oriented gift baskets and any number of items generously donated by local businesses.
In addition to a 50/50 drawing that night, there will be hourly drawings for vacation packages including a two-night stay in Orlando or Las Vegas, or a two-night stay in a cabin in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
One of the more exotic prizes entails big game hunts in Argentina, South Africa and New Zealand.
Also given away will be a family vacation package to Disney World for six guests that includes a five-night stay at a condo minutes away from Disney World, and one complimentary day pass per guest to one of four Disney theme parks. The amenities at the condo include a water park, golf, shopping and dining, and a dedicated concierge and trip planning services.
“The drawings will be every hour on the hour, and all you have to do is show up,” Seilhymer said.
The hope is that the fundraiser will be a win-win for both the guests as well as Project Success.
“The main reason we’re doing this is people know we’re grant funded, but it’s very restrictive what we can pay for,” he said. “We cannot use funds for emergency clothing, food or family assistance.”
Just last month, Project Success expanded its after school enrichment program to three additional sites – Danville High, Southwest Elementary, and Liberty/Edison Elementary schools – for a total of 22 after school sites countywide.
The nonprofit organization currently serves 750 children in kindergarten through 12th grade from 24 schools every day and is in every school district in Vermilion County, except Bismarck, Armstrong-Potomac and Rossville.
“We served 1,100 unique individual children last year,” Seilhymer said. “It’s open to anyone, but we work with teachers and school administrators to identify the kids who need the support the most.”
Now that students have returned to the classroom after a couple years of remote learning, area students need that extra educational support provided by Project Success more than ever.
“Students are definitely experiencing COVID learning loss, and kids need tutoring,” he said. “We give them the educational support that they need.
“Also, statistically, kids are more likely to get in trouble after school between 3 and 6 p.m.,” Seilhymer said. “We give them a safe place to go after school.”
Each day the after school program includes homework help and a fun, educational activity that involves STEM, life skills, cooking, robotics or the arts including painting and sculpting.
“Project Success kids have higher graduation rates and higher test scores,” Seilhymer said.
Project Success is also known for its annual Christmas Wish List for which community members and businesses purchase clothing and basic necessities for children in the program. This past December, 265 Vermilion County families received gifts.
Proceeds from the Casino Night fundraiser will go toward emergency assistance for Vermilion County families who have children in Project Success, educational field trips, and college visits for the high school students in the program.
“We want to give a special thank you to our sponsors,” Seilhymer said. “It takes a special person to step up and sponsor something new.”
