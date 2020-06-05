DANVILLE – When schools closed statewide in mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Project Success of Vermilion County continued to remotely offer academic support and enrichment opportunities to hundreds of children and their families around the county.
Starting Monday, Project Success will continue reaching out to area children with a virtual version of its summer programming. Children who attend one of the schools affiliated with one of Project Success’ 15 afterschool sites may enroll by mid-June for the free summer programming by sending a message through the organization’s Facebook page: Project Success of Vermilion County, Inc.
The virtual summer programming will include academic lessons to prepare students for the school year, enrichment activities and credit recovery for the high school students who are in Project Success, Associate Director Kimberly David said.
“We project to serve 695 students this summer across 15 sites,” she said.
Through a Teen REACH grant, Project Success was able to purchase 80 Kindle tablets for children and teens to borrow if they do not have a computer or devise to access the summer programming. David said she hopes to be able to obtain additional devices for the site programs as well.
“Students have had to return what (laptop) was issued to them through their school, so we had to get these new tablets ready to go,” she said.
Project Success’ high school students will be able to work on credit recovery during the summer programming by working online at home with a site coordinator monitoring their work, David said.
“We’ve been working on credit recovery year-round at the three high schools we serve: Westville, Georgetown and Oakwood,” she said. “They’ve always done it online at the sites, but now they’ve been doing it from home just temporarily. They can Zoom with the teachers and go through the material.”
Project Success also ordered 620 summer learning books to distribute to the younger children in the program.
In addition, the first of at least three virtual summer activities for families will kick off in mid- to late June. The events will include virtual family bingo, a virtual family scavenger hunt and a family fitness challenge.
“We have committees working on those activities,” David said. “We’re making an effort to provide activities for families where they can have fun and connect with families from various schools across the county.
“The activities will be held through Facebook, and we’ll have a pick-up time for the prizes,” she said.
“We’ve gotten a lot of cool prizes,” David said. “We have four Fitbits to give away for the fitness challenge, and we have air fryers and crock pots – things that families can really use.”
When schools are open, Project Success offers afterschool and summer programming at several sites in schools and community centers around Vermilion County where children can receive homework assistance and tutoring, earn credit recovery and participate in research-based, hands-on enrichment programs.
The organization serves more than 600 children at its afterschool sites and is in every school district in the county, except Bismarck and Armstrong-Potomac.
Fortunately, Project Success’ staff of full- and part-time employees has stayed busy during the school closures.
“We’re lucky we’re able to employ almost everyone,” David said. “All of our full-time staff, including 10 site coordinators, is still working. Our five part-time site coordinators are getting more hours and have the time to do it.
“Some of our support staff – a lot of them are teachers – aren’t working (for Project Success), but we’re bringing them back for the summer programming,” she added.
David said it has been challenging the past few months to find ways to continue Project Success’ mission, which is supporting school-aged children who are considered at-risk.
“We’ve had to do everything differently,” she said. “Everyone has been working from home, but our site coordinators have strong relationships with the building administrators and parents. They were able to let them know we’re here to support them.
“Our part-time teachers are holding Zoom meetings, and Miss Gladys (Davis) is reading to the kids over Facebook. She does it weekly,” David added.
Kitchen Club, a popular activity with Project Success participants in which they learn to cook a simple meal or snack, has continued but instead of it being hands-on at a site location, it is now more like a cooking demonstration the children watch on a computer and try to replicate at home.
“They try to find food the kids already have in their home and make something that they can follow along to,” she said.
David gave the example of one site coordinator who organized a drive-through distribution of enrichment supply kits for her students during the state’s stay-at-home orders.
“They stayed in their cars and were given a science experiment book and a little prize, while she was out making homemade cotton candy to give to the kids,” David said of one site’s efforts.
“To see the staff and to see them and their kids’ faces light up was special,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.