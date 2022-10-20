DANVILLE — Project Success of Vermilion County will sponsor its annual Lights On Afterschool rally on Friday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. in the blue and white room at Danville Family YMCA.
The event is expected to be 30 minutes and a Trunk or Treat event will follow in the YMCA and Central Christian Church lots.
The event will be one of thousands across America as part of Lights On Afterschool, the annual nationwide rally for afterschool programs organized by the Afterschool Alliance.
This year, Lights On Afterschool will highlight the vital work that afterschool programs are doing to help students recover academically and socially from the pandemic.
Speakers will highlight the need for additional support for afterschool programs as they support students while facing funding and staffing challenges. They will call for expanding afterschool opportunities so that every child who needs a program has access to one, and discuss the benefits of afterschool programs, including inspiring children to learn, keeping them safe in the hours when juvenile crime peaks and giving working parents peace of mind that their children are safe and supervised after the school day ends.
Participants in the Lights On Afterschool rally include Christopher Patterson, the assistant secretary for the Illinois Department of Human Services Office of Firearm Violence Prevention. Before creating the OFVP, Chris was the chief program officer at Friends of the Children-Chicago, an organization that provides children facing the greatest obstacles with paid, professional mentors for 12.5 years – no matter what. Prior to joining Friends of the Children, Chris was senior director of programs and policy for the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago.
Chris has been a thought partner and implementer to Chicago’s largest violence intervention efforts, READI Chicago and Community Partnering 4 Peace. Chris also worked as a Community Organizer/CeaseFire Illinois Program Manager with ONE Northside then later as the associate director of organizing for the Community Renewal Society.
Project Success, a county-wide agency, was established in 1998 as the umbrella for services with children and families in need. Our mission is to empower vermilion county children to reach their highest potential. Project Success serves over 1,300 students at 18 sites, providing homework assistance, tutoring, mentoring, STEM, literacy and many enrichment opportunities.
The Afterschool Alliance is a nonprofit public awareness and advocacy organization working to ensure that all children have access to quality afterschool programs. More information about Lights On Afterschool is available at www.afterschoolalliance.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.