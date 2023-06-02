A group from Project Success of Vermilion County traveled to Springfield in April to lobby for funding for after school programming. They are (from left) Project Success CEO Lucas Seilhymer, Lead Site Coordinator Mackenzie Woods, Associate Director Kimberly David, Hoopeston Lead Site Coordinator Sadie Hofer, Hoopeston’s Maple Elementary School Site Coordinator Abby Eberly, Oakwood Junior High Site Coordinator Joanna Pickering, Oakwood Junior High Librarian LuAnn Grimm and Program Director Abby Boen.