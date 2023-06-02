Project Success of Vermilion County Inc. has a new leader.
Kimberly David has been named the new chief executive officer for Project Success.
David has been with the agency since 2000 and has been the associate director since 2014.
“Ms. David was our first thought as a successor, and our conversations with her simply reinforced our thinking. She has a vast depth of knowledge about Project Success and was able to work under and learn from a number of directors throughout her 23 years with us. The board saw no need to seek any outside applicants since we had an internal candidate who possessed every possible quality we want and need in our next CEO,” said Project Success Board President Keven Forney.
Lucas Seilhymer will be leaving his position as CEO of Project Success in June to pursue another opportunity. He has been with Project Success since 2019.
“Mr. Seilhymer proved himself to be just the person we needed when this vacancy occurred the last time,” Forney said. “Lucas led Project Success through the challenge presented by COVID-19 and we still saw programmatic growth. He shored up our financial position and tapped into some new local and state resources. I think I always knew that he would move on to new opportunities and greater challenges. We on the board will miss him and wish him well.”
The public is invited to a celebration and welcome reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 21 at the Catlin Community Building, 109 S. Sandusky St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.