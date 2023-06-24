CATLIN – Community members gathered at a reception Wednesday to welcome Kimberly David in her new role as Chief Executive Officer of Project Success of Vermilion County and bid farewell to Lucas Seilhymer who had been CEO of the nonprofit agency for the last four years.
David has been with the organization for 23 years and has served as its associate director since 2014.
David said she looks forward to leading Project Success which marks its 25th year in Vermilion County later this summer. The after school enrichment program serves approximately 1,000 children in kindergarten through 12th grade during the school year as well as runs a summer program at various school sites around Vermilion County.
“After 23 years in several different roles with Project Success, I’m excited to take on the CEO position,” she said. “I appreciate our staff so much — you guys work so hard — and I appreciate the support of the community.
“Project Success has seen great growth over the past 25 years of our existence, and I love our mission and what we accomplish,” she said. “I’m looking forward to celebrating our 25th anniversary this fall.”
David’s plans moving forward are to explore new funding opportunities to ensure that the after school program will continue to provide quality programming for as many Vermilion County children as possible, focus on ways to better support staff, and to raise awareness of Project Success and the work it does with children and families in Vermilion County.
During the reception at the Catlin Community Building, Project Success Board President Keven Forney praised David for her long tenure with the program, which he called “unique and vital.”
“Kimberly is the natural choice to lead the agency and all of you,” Forney said.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, who had been CEO of Project Success before Seilhymer, attended the reception to lend his support to David and the organization.
“It makes me so proud to see you continue on,” he told David. “I will do all I can to support you.”
Lucas Seilhymer, who has been Project Success’ CEO since 2019, has accepted a position in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., as Executive Director of Mission House, which provides a free clinic and crisis care services to the homeless and low-income population in the area.
Seilhymer, who had been the Executive Director of CASA of Vermilion and Edgar Counties for five years, said he came to Project Success at a “unique and challenging” time.
“I navigated the agency through a tough time financially upon my arrival, through the COVID pandemic, and through a very tumultuous era with the Illinois State Board of Education,” he said.
“During this time, we were able to expand programming and services and nearly double the agency budget to our current operating status which served more than 1,000 Vermilion County children last year,” he said.
Forney acknowledged that Seilhymer arrived at Project Success just as COVID hit, “but he kept us financially on solid footing ... and brought some new things to the table.”
“We’re very sad to see you go,” Forney said. “The organization in Jacksonville Beach will be getting the better part of the bargain.”
Seilhymer said what he will miss most about Project Success is “seeing the positive change that we provide to children all over Vermilion County, especially during our Christmas Wish List program, which has doubled in size since I started.”
In addition to leading Project Success, Seilhymer was past president of Rotary, treasurer of the Fischer Theater Board, a Georgetown City Council alderman and a Leadership Tomorrow mentor.
“I will miss being an active part of changing Vermilion County for the better,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.