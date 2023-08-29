It’s a time to celebrate for Project Success of Vermilion County.
The organization is having a 25th Anniversary Celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Harrison Park Clubhouse.
There will be a small ceremony with speakers around 6:30 p.m. to honor 10 long-time staff members, some of whom have been school day teachers who have worked for Project Success for nearly 20 years.
Speakers will include Project Success Board President Keven Forney, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District Superintendent Jean Neal and Westville School District Superintendent Seth Miller.
Staff to Be Honored
Jamie Jennings has been teaching at Westville High School for 15 years. She previously worked for Project Success at Mary Miller Junior High and then continued at WHS when she began teaching there. She’s been with the program for 20+ years. She’s done everything from chess club to photography club and now works with the credit recovery students. Students love to go to her for help because of her infectious personality.
Nicole Neuman has been a teacher at Westville High School for 25 years. She has been working both the morning and afterschool programs at WHS for 19 years. She’s a huge asset and goes above and beyond for the program and her students. She is the glue that helps keep the everyday program together. The Project Success students love their daily clubs with Neuman, but especially their Thursday cooking club.
Matt Reynolds is starting his 20th year as a teacher at Westville High School. He has spent 19 of those 20 years working for Project Success. He helps with both the morning and after-school program. He works daily with the students in credit recovery to recover their credits so they can graduate on time. The students appreciate his help and sense of humor.
Karen Marana is a Danville District 118 employee and has committed to working for Project Success for eight years. She is a key part of the after-school team at South View Upper Elementary School. She helps to coordinate the Cooking Club.
Sha’Donna Beard has worked for Project Success for the past eight years. She is a teacher in the 2nd grade classroom. She is devoted to the students and their academic goals. She pushes her students and keeps them on track. She makes sure all students are helped and no one is ever left out.
Cheryl Jones has played a huge role at Project Success at Central Christian Church for the past eight years. She is dedicated to helping the students and pushing them to do their very best. She is a teacher in the K-1st room and oversees the cooking club. She is always making yummy snacks for all the students to enjoy.
Mary McMillan is a Danville District 118 teacher at South View Upper Elementary School. She’s worked for Project Success for 12 years. She opens her classroom each day one hour before school for the morning program, and stays for homework help each evening.
Jessika Jenkins is a teacher at Mary Miller Junior High in Georgetown and has worked for Project Success for 11 years. She works with students for an hour every morning and an hour after school every day to get their homework finished and answer any questions. Her passion for her work shines through in her interactions with students. If you were to ask any previous student of Georgetown-Ridge Farm, they would all say she impacted their lives in a huge way.
Rhonda Olson is a Danville District 118 employee and has worked with Project Success for more than 15 years, first in Georgetown and now in Danville. Her passion for helping students through the years is evident in her daily interactions with students. Rhonda provides homework help, tutoring, interventions and many enrichment programs.
Betsy Daily is a teacher at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School and has worked for Project Success for the past 19 years. She runs the morning program at GRHS and works with students every day after school. You can walk down the streets of this community and ask any parent about Mrs. Daily and they will tell you that she has made a difference in their students’ lives.
History of Project Success
Project Success of Vermilion County was started with an idea from Daniel Elementary School Principal William Keller to provide support services to students at Daniel School. He made some calls to some compassionate people in Vermilion County to get partnerships started to apply for a one-year Project Success grant being offered by Illinois Department of Human Services. This grant would need partners to be submitted which included school officials, a governmental agency and a list of board members. These individuals got to work and submitted the grant.
The grant was approved and the program began at Daniel Elementary School. At the conclusion of the first year the board members began working to find donations and have fundraising events to continue the program for an additional year. After the second year of programming, the State of Illinois Department of Human Services released a funding opportunity for a multi-year grant and Project Success of Vermilion County was funded and able to start growing.
When this program was born at one Danville District 118 elementary school, it was the hope and dream of the founding board members that one day the services would touch all corners of Vermilion County.
This history information was provided by Roger Boen, former Project Success board member.
25 years, future
Project Success has experienced significant growth during the past 25 years, increasing the number of programs and the quality of programming.
“Thanks to our school district partners, community partners and staff, these programs are successful and show positive student growth in grades, behaviors, school attendance, homework completion and more,” according to Kimberly David, CEO of Project Success of Vermilion County Inc.
“Our afterschool programs provide a safe place where students can continue to learn and explore options for their futures. What you are unable to see by looking at our data is the daily contacts our staff make to support students throughout this journey,” according to David. “Many of these students have childcare responsibilities for younger siblings, mental health concerns and are victims of domestic violence to name a few. The relationships that our staff make with these students help ensure that they stay the course and finish high school.”
She continued that several of their students have utilized the program time to apply for college and jobs, with the encouragement of these trusted adults in their lives.
Project Success currently employs 13 full-time staff and approximately 150 part-time staff.
“With the dedication of these individuals we are able to support a great youth experience for the students we serve,” David says.
They currently operate 18 after school programs in the Danville, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Westville, Salt Fork and Hoopeston school districts.
This past year Project Success provided programming to 1,700 Vermilion County students. High school students completed 167 courses through the credit recovery programs, which helps to ensure that students have the ability to graduate from high school.
Project Success will continue its mission to “Empower Children and Families to Reach their Highest Potential” for years to come.
“We are working tirelessly to replace funding that was lost due to a budgeting error by the Illinois State Board of Education which has resulted in the closure of six of our afterschool sites. Judith Giacoma Elementary, Oakwood Grade School, Oakwood Junior High School and Oakwood High School will not reopen this fall, unless we find funding. With the generous support of Dr. Jean Neal and the Georgetown Ridge-Farm School District we will be able to keep Pine Crest Elementary and Mary Miller Junior High School open for the 2023-2024 school year,” according to David.
Information regarding Project Success can be found at www.vcprojectsuccess.org or by following Project Success of Vermilion County on Facebook and Instagram. Information on how to enroll students in programs can be obtained by calling 217-446-3200.
