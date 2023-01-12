Project Success of Vermilion County, Inc. has been awarded an additional grant through the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program through the Illinois State Board of Education.
This grant will expand programming to three Danville District 118 schools. This funding will bring an additional $400,000 per year to Vermilion County, totaling $1.2 million over the three year grant cycle. Funding will also add more than 20 part-time positions, according to Project Success officials.
21st CCLC programming will provide educational supports to more than 240 additional students. Educational supports will include homework help, tutoring, enrichment programming, parent programming/education and more.
With this expansion, Project Success of Vermilion County, Inc. will now provide after school and summer programming to 21 Vermilion County schools and one community center (serving two schools).
If you would like to get your students involved in one of our programs, contact Project Success at 217-446-3200.
