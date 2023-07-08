DANVILLE — During the last decade, there have been 16 to 20 overdose deaths in Vermilion County every year of people in their late teens to in their 80s.
Vermilion County Mental Health 708 Board Director Jim Russell told the Danville City Council in a presentation Tuesday night that the deaths are non-stereotypical drug users, business people and professionals and students who got hooked on a substance that took their lives.
“There’s not one single, simple solution to the problem of opioid overdoses in our country,” Russell said.
One thing that is working in other states and beginning to work in Illinois is a Recovery Oriented System of Care (ROSC).
It involves people in recovery reaching others with programs and services to get people on the road to recovery and maintain it. The ROSC also is made up of service providers and those in law enforcement, probation, education, business community and all segments of a community, Russell said.
A ROSC council is proposed to be created locally with a full-time coordinator out of Russell’s office.
Funding is needed for the coordinator.
“We have requested $75,000 from the county and $25,000 from the city. The request of the county has already been approved by the Health & Education Committee and the Finance Committee; it was pulled from the county board meeting agenda last month because there were not enough board members present to vote on it. Step Recovery Center had applied for a grant through the state, but they were told there were technical issues with their application. So, we are asking for local funding to get started, then we will apply again next year for state funding,” according to Russell.
A reimbursable grant would be through the Illinois Department of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery.
The coordinator will pull together information on local services, support groups and faith-based programs and try to coordinate and communicate with all those providers to provide more services for people in need.
This is something that impacts every community in the country; it’s not just a Danville and Vermilion County problem, Russell said.
The Vermilion County Board is expected to act on the $75,000, using opioid settlement money, next week.
The city and county funding also would go to a comprehensive survey of needs and available services, to start working to pull people together, getting communication open and do what they can to help people who are trying to get their lives back, Russell said.
“We’re not going to stop overdose deaths just with this one effort, but if we can save one life it would be all worth our time and our money,” Russell said.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city funding portion will be brought to the city council’s Public Services Committee at the end of this month for consideration.
In other business, the Danville City Council Tuesday night approved: accepting an Assistance to Firefighters grant for six firefighters ($222,608 grant with $22,260 city match); authorizing a five-year contract extension subscription of Flock Safety License Plate Readers; and authorizing the trade or sale/disposal of unused police vehicles.
