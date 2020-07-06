DANVILLE — During the time a person is attending treatment at the OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center Bobette Hegeler Cancer Care Center, he or she is assigned a patient care navigator who helps manage treatment and adjustments.
But what happens when the person transitions from treatment to recovery?
The staff at the Cancer Care Center is answering that question with a new Survivor’s Saturday program. The free program will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, and will focus on providing cancer survivors with the tools needed to live the best life after cancer as a person transitions from treatment to recovery.
“The goal of the program is to focus on providing information regarding overall health and wellness to include ways to minimize or manage adverse effects experienced during survivorship,” said Judith Miles, patient care manager at the Cancer Care Center.
“We want to encourage our patients to live a complete, meaningful life after cancer, and this program offers the resources some need to make that possible.”
The first meeting will feature Arianna Watson, a registered dietician with OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, and Laura Giouard, a speech therapist with OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. They will provide specific information to those who register in regards to maintaining a healthy lifestyle through diet and various activities.
Because of COVID-19, the first group meeting will be conducted virtually. The group will continue meeting regularly every three months with new information provided each time.
This program is free to the public. Once a person registers online, he or she will receive the virtual meeting information.
More information and registration information can be found at https://www.osfhealthcare.org/sacred-heart/calendar/event/4920/22262/, or by calling Judith Miles at (217) 497-4290.
