DANVILLE — Becoming a Danville firefighter has been lifelong dreams for 22-year-old Madison Carlton and 25-year-old Branden Weidig.
Both started as 13-year-old Lynch Fire Protection District cadets and the friends were sworn in on Wednesday as probationary firefighters with the Danville Fire Department.
Firefighting runs in their blood.
Carlton is the daughter of current Lynch fire chief Chuck Walls. Walls took over after Weidig’s dad Scott, who passed away last year, retired in 2014. Carlton also has a firefighter brother; step mom, grandmother and sister who are auxiliary members and a grandfather who’s a Lynch fire trustee.
Carlton, an Oakwood High School graduate who had been working as a site coordinator in Oakwood for Project Success, and Weidig, a Danville High School graduate who had been working for Carle Arrow Ambulance, said they’re excited about joining the fire department.
Both had been on the eligibility list since last year.
They officially started with the department at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, and were sworn in surrounded by family members at city hall at 9:30 a.m.
It’s been about 12 years since the fire department has had a female firefighter.
Carlton follows the last ones — Maridale Palmer and Pam Hawker.
“I’m super excited,” Carlton said.
She said she’s used to being around mostly male firefighters, and feels like any other firefighter “as long as you put in the effort and the work.”
Weidig said the swearing in was bittersweet without his dad here, because it was both of their lifelong dreams to see Weidig become a career firefighter.
“This has been my goal,” Weidig said, adding that he’s excited for the opportunity.
Weidig has been with Arrow Ambulance for seven years. He also has worked with Catlin Fire Protection District.
Weidig’s and Carlton’s family attended the ceremony, where Carlton’s father and Weidig’s daughter pinned on their fire department badges.
Carlton and Weidig will be probationary firefighters for one year as they undergo local training and 10 weeks of academy this fall.
Training is for fire apparatus maneuvering, learning city streets, hazardous materials and other operations. Carlton must take an emergency medical technician class.
Fire Chief Don McMasters said Carlton and Weidig will have class work training in Danville initially for a few weeks and then will be put on the 24-hour on and 48-hour off regular firefighter shifts.
They will be extra personnel on site to help as needed on scenes.
With having a female firefighter again, McMasters said they will be working on the sleeping, locker room and other facility areas at Station 3 on Griffin Street, which is older and more open, for more privacy in areas like the other fire stations have.
“You’re becoming a part of a proud tradition,” Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. told Carlton and Weidig at the swearing-in ceremony. “We expect excellence from you. We’re really proud you joined us.”
Williams, who knew Carlton from Project Success with which he was involved prior to becoming mayor, said he knows she cares a lot about what she does and “she gives everything her all.”
Board of Fire and Police Commissioner Linda Bolton said Carlton follows former female firefighter Palmer who “blazed a trail.”
Carlton’s mother, Micky Carlton, said “(Madison) has been waiting for this for a long time.” She said she’s very proud.
Firefighter Ryan Allison also was promoted to lieutenant on Wednesday.
