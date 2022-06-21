Willows & Moon will celebrate its last day in Rossville with a PrideFest from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. on Saturday.
The event is free and open to the public.
The shop, which opened in person in its Rossville location, 111 S. Chicago St., in March of this year will be moving to Danville. The new address and reopening date is to be determined.
Owner Jalyn Marcott said she has planned a festival day for each month to bring a fun, celebratory atmosphere to her business, and since June is celebrated as Pride Month, she thought hosting a PrideFest seemed fitting.
New Moon Salon, 438 N. Vermilion St., Danville, is co-sponsoring the event.
Marcott said she, New Moon Salon owner Lacy Miller and a mutual friend of theirs all worked together to coordinate the different activities for the event.
There will be booths throughout the store offering free hugs, art, entertainment and more, Marcott said.
Once they announced PrideFest was happening, Marcott said many of the planned activities fell in her lap because people wanted to be a part of the event.
Marcott said the band, Fletcher & Baird, reached out to her to perform once they heard about the event. They will perform from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Local artist Bailee Poggendorf will host an art corner all day.
Poggendorf will offer a T-shirt spray painting workstation, as well as other crafting opportunities including paints, spray paints, canvases, paper and more.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ava Bryans will offer face painting, and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., local artist Tim Welch will show his live painting skills.
Authors Angie Bee and Joel Shoemaker will be signing books for customers throughout the day.
From 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., there will be a family-friendly drag queen story hour featuring Herra Winn.
There will also be a drag queen meet and greet from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. featuring local 17-year-old drag queen Obsydia Lucia, who has been practicing her drag since July 2020, according to the event’s website.
Joyful Bubbles will be at the event as well from 2:30 p.m. until the event ends at 4 p.m.
There will also be a booth set up all day for free hugs, which will be run by volunteers throughout the day.
Marcott said she is excited for all of the PrideFest showcase opportunities, but she’s most looking forward to providing an open and safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community.
“Mostly what I’m excited for that day is to see people proud of something that they’re told not to be proud of and how it makes them better,” she said, adding how she thinks it is important to provide events like PrideFest in Rossville and Vermilion County.
She said she has been made aware of children not feeling comfortable enough to be themselves in public throughout the town, so she wanted to provide a place where they can feel comfortable.
“They can come in here, and so (PrideFest) is just to say it a little bit louder, that today, this month, all year you can come in here,” Marcott said. “It’s very clear to me that Rossville needs a Pride event because it seems like there’s a lot of people here that probably need love and support.”
