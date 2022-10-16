Mrs. Keyser and Mrs. McMahon’s preschool classrooms at Southwest Elementary School have been learning about buses, and ended their studies by riding on a DMT city bus.
Students traveled to the bus garage to learn about how employees take care of the city buses and rode through the bus wash.
Other highlights of the trip included driving past McDonalds, talking to the mechanics and seeing where they work on the buses, touring the bus station, seeing Santa Claus on the side of the road and a sing-a-long to “Wheels On the Bus” as they went all through the town.
“DMT was more than accommodating in making this experience perfect and meaningful to the children and their study of buses,” said McMahon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.